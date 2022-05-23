Leander athletes dominate GB world cup rowing squad

TWENTY-THREE Leander Club athletes have been named in the 52-strong GB Rowing Team selected to compete at the World Rowing Cup 1 in Belgrade, Serbia from May 27 to 29.

The squad comprises 10 Paralympic athletes as well as 42 men and women from the senior Olympic squad.

British Rowing Director of Performance Louise Kingsley said: “It’s been some time since we had the men’s, women’s and para crews racing together at an international regatta and I know how excited the full team are to be getting back to competing out on the water.

“Despite the limited racing over the past eight months, we’ve been very busy behind the scenes, bringing in a new structure and new coaching team to help get us in the best possible shape to challenge for medals going forward and to help us evolve us into a contemporary and world-leading programme.

“World Cup 1 is the first step on our journey to Paris 2024 and will set a good marker for the start of the 2022 season.”

There are some high-quality rowers joining the returning Olympians in the men’s squad. Crews to watch will be the Olympic silver medal-winning men’s quad, with Leander medallists Tom Barras and Harry Leask welcoming clubmate Seb Devereux and Tideway Scullers’ School’s Sam Meijer to the boat. A new-look men’s eight combines Olympic Games experience with former U23s medallists who have now settled into the senior group. This boat includes Leander’s Sholto Carnegie and Tom Ford.

The pairs and singles races will also be ones to watch with each boat category having three GBRT crews hitting the water. Thse include Leander’s Harry Glenister and Matt Rossiter in the pairs and John Collins in the single sculls. The new-look GB four will also be a crew to watch and this included Leander’s Will Stewart and Lenny Jenkins.

The women’s Olympic squad has all new-look crews including several returning Tokyo 2020 Olympians.

On the sweep side, Leander’s Samantha Redgrave, Heidi Long and Rowan McKellar will join Imperial College’s Rebecca Shorten in the women’s four while the all-Leander pair will feature Esme Booth and Emily Ford. Rebecca Edwards will travel as a spare.

The scullers comprise Leander’s Georgie Brayshaw and Lola Anderson in one of the two double boats with clubmate Jessica Leyden being joined by Edinburgh University’s Lucy Glover in the other. In the quad, Leander’s Brayshaw, Leyden and Anderson are joined by Glover. Leander’s Hannah Scott will compete in the women’s single sculls.

GBRT women’s Olympic head coach Andrew Randell said: “The big aim for us this season is to make the podium and we’ve done some good training despite a few covid setbacks.

“Doubling up the scullers allows them to get more quality race practice as we look to the World Championships later this year.

“I’ve had a really solid few months working with the team and been impressed with how the athletes have got used to my way of working, their willingness to try something new and their commitment to training.”

In the Paralympic boats, Leander cox Erin Kennedy will lead the mixed coxed four crew of Ollie Stanhope, Ed Fuller, Giedre Rakauskaite and Frankie Allen.