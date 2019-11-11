Care home told by inspectors it must improve

A CARE home for the elderly has been told by the healthcare watchdog that it must improve.

Lashbrook House in Mill Road, Shiplake, has been rated as “requires improvement” by the Care Quality Commission.

The inspectors said that safety at the home was “inadequate”.

Lashbrook House, which cares for 45 people, was rated “good” in its previous inspection report in March.

Inspectors returned unannounced in August after concerns were raised about care and safety at the home.

Their report said the quality of care had deteriorated since the previous inspection and that residents’ safety was at risk.

It said: “The inspection was prompted in part due to concerns received about risks associated with medicines, dietary needs and lack of action to contact health professionals.

“A decision was made for us to inspect and examine those risks.

“We found evidence that the provider needs to make improvements.

“Risks to people had not always been assessed and plans were not always in place to reduce risks.

“Where risks were identified, and plans were in place, these were not always followed. Medicines were not always managed safely. Systems in place to manage accidents and incidents to mitigate the risk of reoccurrence were not effective.”

The report said that residents’ needs were not always met in a timely manner while the systems in place to monitor the quality of the service and audit systems were not always effective.

Staff did not feel valued and did not always take timely action to access healthcare support for residents, creating the potential for “poorer outcomes”.

They also did not always have the skills and knowledge to support residents’ needs effectively.

The inspectors said: “We observed interactions that showed staff lacked the skills to support people living with dementia.”

The report said residents enjoyed a varied diet that met their needs and they were supported to personalise their rooms.

They also had access to a range of activities which they enjoyed.

However, they were not always supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not always support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

The inspectors said: “We saw some caring interactions and people told us staff were caring. However, we also saw interactions that were not respectful and did not value individuals.

“People were not always involved in decisions about their care. There were not always care plans in place for people. Where care plans were in place, these were not always complete and up to date.”

They said the home’s operator had increased management support to ensure prompt action is taken to improve the service but added: “We have identified breaches in relation to the safety of people using the service and the systems in place to monitor the quality of the service at this inspection.

“We will meet with the provider following this report being published to discuss how they will make changes to ensure they improve their rating to at least good.

“We will work with the local authority to monitor progress. We will return to visit as per our re-inspection programme. If we receive any concerning information we may inspect sooner.”

Majesticare, which runs the home, did not respond to requests for comment.