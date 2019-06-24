GP retires after 30 years in profession

A GP at Sonning Common Health Centre is retiring from the medical profession after 30 years.

Dr Sue Ronay is leaving to spend more time with her family and care for her elderly mother.

Her final day at the centre in Wood Lane will be on Wednesday.

Dr Ronay, who joined the practice 22 years ago having previously worked at Emmer Green Surgery, said: “Thirty years as a GP seemed like a nice round number. I will not miss getting out of bed at 6.15 in the morning.

“When I first started as a GP there was less you could offer patients, so therefore there wasn’t as much work.

“Now, because medicine has progressed so much, there is a lot more you can offer. People are living longer and they need more complex care.

“Now we start at 7.30am and finish after the last patients at 6pm with a couple of hours of admin beyond that. I’m looking forward to not having to do 12- or 13-hour shifts.

“It has become more challenging over the years. I do think you are taking on a lot more now.”

She praised the staff at the health centre, which numbers about 40.

“It’s a fantastic team,” she said. “I do not think they know how much I’ll miss them. It has been a fantastic team to work with and I would not have wanted to work anywhere else doing general practice.”

Because of her experience, Dr Ronay will continue conducting annual GP appraisals, which means visiting practices across the country.

She said: “It will be once a month, not every day, so I will be able to do some other things.”

She said she was looking forward to spending more time playing tennis, having been a member of Caversham Lawn Tennis Club for about 20 years.

Dr Ronay lives in Emmer Green, with her husband Aaron Gold, also a GP, and daughter Hannah, 23, a children’s nurse at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. Her other daughter Bryony, 24, is a solicitor in London.

She said: “I am leaving to spend more time with my family and do a little bit more caring for my family members rather than all my patients. My mother is 93 and lives in Cambridgeshire.

“I have done a good stint and I’m ready for a new chapter in my life now.”

The health centre has put a book in the reception area for patients to leave messages for Dr Ronay.

A spokeswoman said: “As a GP partner, Dr Ronay has contributed enormous amounts of time and energy to the practice and has been instrumental in making the health centre what it is today. She will be hugely missed.

“Dr Ronay says how privileged she feels to have got to know so many patients over those years and to have been part of the wonderful team looking after them.

“She apologises if she hasn’t managed to say goodbye personally to anyone.

“The health centre team all wish Dr Ronay a very happy retirement.”

New GP Dr Sarah Baker will take over Dr Ronay’s patients.