Miles and Wakefield retain titles at club’s championship finals day

HENLEY Tennis Club hosted an action-packed club championship finals day with six matches played throughout.

Opening proceedings was the veteran’s doubles final where Peter Fennelly and Nick Hudec beat Rob Dickie and Jim Neale 6-3, 6-2.

In the men’s doubles, Connor Cummings and Gordon Stoddart beat Max Miles-Thomas and Charlie Friend 6-2, 6-2 while in the women’s doubles, Sarah O’Connor and Catherine Drummond beat Beatrice Friend and Sarah McLean 6-3, 6-1.

The mixed doubles final saw an entertaining match, with James Cudd and Lizzie Miles eventually beating Matt and Lynda Hallam 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Closing the afternoon was the men’s and women’s singles finals. Max Miles-Thomas retained his title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Tom Scott while Natalie Wakefield also retained her trophy, with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Lizzie Miles.