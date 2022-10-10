Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Miles and Wakefield retain titles at club’s championship finals day

Miles and Wakefield retain titles at club’s championship finals day

HENLEY Tennis Club hosted an action-packed club championship finals day with six matches played throughout.

Opening proceedings was the veteran’s doubles final where Peter Fennelly and Nick Hudec beat Rob Dickie and Jim Neale 6-3, 6-2.

In the men’s doubles, Connor Cummings and Gordon Stoddart beat Max Miles-Thomas and Charlie Friend 6-2, 6-2 while in the women’s doubles, Sarah O’Connor and Catherine Drummond beat Beatrice Friend and Sarah McLean 6-3, 6-1.

The mixed doubles final saw an entertaining match, with James Cudd and Lizzie Miles eventually beating Matt and Lynda Hallam 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Closing the afternoon was the men’s and women’s singles finals. Max Miles-Thomas retained his title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Tom Scott while Natalie Wakefield also retained her trophy, with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Lizzie Miles.

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33