No bar on laughing

THREE actors who were cooped up together during lockdown have created a laugh-out-loud version of Romeo and Juliet.

Now the “unhinged and bonkers” show by the HandleBards company is coming to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead as a live-streamed production.

With music, mayhem and more costume changes than you can shake a spear at, expect an irreverent, charming and hilarious take on one of the best-known works by England’s most famous playwright.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Thursday. Tickets cost £15.

For more information, visit www.nordenfarm.org

