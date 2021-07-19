New take on Greek drama

A RETELLING of Sophocles’s 2,500-year-old play Antigone is being staged at Caversham Court Gardens on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Adapted by writer-director Charmaine K Parkin, this version of the Ancient Greek drama that tells the story of four siblings torn apart by war and ideology is set in the near future but echoes the present.

With a running time of 75 minutes, the production features a traditional Greek chorus and five original musical compositions.

Tickets cost £12 (concessions £10). For more information and to book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk