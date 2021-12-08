Children’s favourite proves a winner

Babe, the Sheep-Pig | Progress Theatre, Reading | Saturday, December 4

THIS adaptation by David Wood of the popular novel by Dick King-Smith is an inspired choice for the

run-up to Christmas.

The bright set, with simple but colourful props by Tony Powell and Eli Taryn evokes rural England and a countryside community.

The action is concentrated on Farmer Hogget’s farm.

Actors magically transform into farmyard animals, thanks to Hester Casey’s wonderful costume designs and very authentic animal movements and noises from the ensemble cast.

Baani Nayyar, Hillary, Iyla Shar and Twisha Malhotra are delightful in their dual role as puppies and sheep.

Amelia Sammons is clear and commanding as Fly, the motherly sheepdog who keeps the puppies and sheep in order and narrates the story. Just as Babe wins the hearts of Farmer Hogget and Mrs Hogget (Guy Nichols and Michelle Appleby), so Milly Allen wins the hearts of the audience with her endearing portrayal of the pig with aspirations.

Well done to the adult actors for so many supporting roles.

The heart-warming tale of how a pig learns to herd sheep moves along at a lively pace, enhanced by some well-chosen excerpts from familiar songs (sound by Lawrence Bird).

Beckie Moir’s superb direction gives polish to the performances.

This fresh, funny, family-friendly show is a winner. That’ll do, Progress!

Until Saturday.

Susan Creed