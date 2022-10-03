TV comedy actress to play Miss Marple on stage

AN actress best known for playing the standoffish television announcer in Victoria Wood’s As Seen On TV is taking on the more serious role of Miss Marple in a new production.

Susie Blake, also known for playing Bev Unwin in Coronation Street and Hilary in Mrs Brown’s Boys, is appearing in The Mirror Crack’d, an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel.

Set in the sleepy village of St Mary Mead in the Sixties, the story evolves when a rich American film star buys the local manor house. Tensions are already high among the villagers with the creation of a new housing estate.

Meanwhile, Jane Marple has been confined to a wheelchair after an accident. As she becomes resigned to her new set of circumstances, a vicious murder takes place.

Miss Marple sets out to investigate and finds herself uncovering a web of lies, dark secrets and tragedy.

Susie will be joined by actress Sophie Ward as Marina Gregg. She played Sophia Byrne in Holby City, Janet Kidd in A Very British Scandal and Dr Helen Walker in Heartbeat.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 winner Joe McFadden, who also had roles in Holby City and Heartbeat, will play Jason Rudd.

The Mirror Crack’d, which has been adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Philip Franks, is at the Oxford Playhouse from Monday to Saturday, October 10 to 15. Tickets cost from £10. For tickets, call the box office on 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com