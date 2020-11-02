Fifty years ago...

A NEW stained glass window designed by John Piper was dedicated by the Bishop of Oxford at a special service at Nettlebed’s St Bartholomew’s Church on Saturday. It was given to the church in memory of the late Dr Robin Williamson as a tribute to him by his many friends. Set above the altar, it replaces the former plain east window. The central lancet shows the tree of life bearing fruit, seven being the symbolic number of charity, grace and the Holy Spirit.

Twenty-one refuse collectors and sewage workers, employees of Henley Rural District Council, went on strike on Friday. The council has delivered supplies of disposable paper sacks to parish councils and these have been distributed, although there is less than one sack per house.

Thirty policemen and six police dogs made an intensive search of Peppard Common on Monday after articles of women’s clothing had been found. The search was called off on Tuesday and a police spokesman said: “This was just a routine matter.”