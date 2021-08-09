Students rewarded for work

THE success and hard work of students at the Piggott School in Wargrave were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony.

Staff introduced the winners in different subjects for children in key stage 3 and there were special awards for achievement, community service, effort and personal development.

Anna Hodgkins, who is in year 8, received the achievement award after gaining high praise from all her teachers, particularly in art, mathematics and languages.

She is the top merit earner in her year and achieved 100 per cent in both end-of-year papers for mathematics.

She was selected to take part in the UK Maths Challenge and scored enough points to progress to the Junior Olympiad, which is for the top 2,000 pupils.

The community service prize went to Jess Rawlings, of year 7. She raised £120 for Greenpeace in February by running the equivalent distance of a marathon.

Staff described her as a “wonderful role model”.

Year 8 pupil Clara Steuart won the effort award for being positive and proactive. Staff also recognised her for being ambitious with her reading choices.

Freya Williams, of year 9, took the personal development prize.

She was described as a “resilient young lady with a heart of gold” having supported her family during the coronavirus pandemic.

She has never received a behaviour mark and is on course to achieve high target grades in all her subjects.

The subject winners were as follows: art — Loula Smith, year 8; business — Shona Rochlin, year 9; Chinese — Annabel Jones, year 9; computer science — Folu Babalola, year 9; design and technology — Louis Palmer, year 9; drama — Charlotte Whiteaker, year 7; English — Darcy Daisley, year 9; food and nutrition — Freya Williams, year 9; French — Jacob and George Sandall, year 9; further mathematics and statistics — Adam Wellman, year 9; geography — Jacob Len, year 9; German — Rosie Coop, year 9; history — Izzy Arkell, year 9; mathematics — Louis Palmer, year 9; media studies — Maddision Cane, year 9; music — Rosie Coop, year 9; physical education — Lucy Mann, year 9; religious education — Tom Reeder, year 9; science — Eliza Bombonati, year 8; Spanish — Josie Savin, year 9.