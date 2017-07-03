Artist sheds another light on top rowers

AN artist who uses a thermal camera to create unique portraits of Olympic rowers is showing her work in Henley for the next fortnight.

Penny Crofts’s exhibition “The Spice of Life” opened yesterday (Thursday) at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place.

The show runs for a total of 13 days until Tuesday, July 11 — during which time both the Henley Royal Regatta and the Henley Masters Regatta are being held.

The artist says her work has been influenced by her other careers as an airline stewardess and registered nurse — hence the variety alluded to in the show’s title.

Among the elite rowers featured are Leander Club members Steve Williams and Mark Hunter, both of whom are pictured training nearby.

Penny said: “This is portraiture in an alternative way and a translation of Steve and Mark’s incredible athletic commitment.”

For more information, visit www.pennycroftsfineart.com