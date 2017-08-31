Man rescues boat trio

Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Thursday, 31 August 2017
A MAN has told how he pulled three people out of the River Thames in Henley after their boat capsized.
Ross Ashcroft was moored near Singers Park in Thames Side when his wife Megan spotted that the day boat was beginning to sink.
He dived into the water fully clothed and rescued the passengers — an elderly couple and their gardener.
The incident happened near the Angel on the Bridge pub at about
“The three passengers had moved to one side of the boat and it began to capsize. They were about two boat lengths out. The gentleman was in his eighties and his wife seemed to be a similar age.
“My wife was emphatic that the situation was getting progressively worse. I threw her my phone and wallet and dived in to help.
“I helped them out one by one, starting with the gentleman. I pulled him to the steps and helped to lift him out.
“I lifted them out on to the steps and
After the trio had dried off, friends came to pick them up and towed their boat away..
Mr Ashcroft had spent the day on the river with his wife and two young daughters on his boat Ida Tarbell. The family moved to the town a few months ago from London.
31 August 2017
More News:
Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Families come together at village's third annual fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun ... [more]
POLL: Have your say