School praise

A SCHOOL in Caversham has been named the best independent prepatory in Berkshire.

Hemdean House School featured in the Sunday Times’ Top 100 list last week, which is based on exam results.

It is also the 29th highest- achieving independent school in the country.

Headteacher Nigel Balchin said: “While we recognise that academic results are relevant, of equal importance is our key focus of centering on each child as an individual, developing happy, kind and respectful pupils that have a love for learning.”