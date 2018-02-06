Tuesday, 06 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Brother and sister win inaugural Henley's Got Talent show

Brother and sister win inaugural Henley's Got Talent show

A BROTHER and sister won the first Henley’s Got Talent contest.

Felix, 10, and Didi Richardson, eight, played Waterloo Sunset, by The Kinks, followed by Seven Nation Army, by The White Stripes, to which the audience joined in.

Felix played the guitar, which he has been learning for about a year, while his sister was on the drums, which she has been playing for about six months.

The siblings, who live in Deanfield Avenue and attend Sacred Heart School in Greys Hill, and were one of 20 acts that performed at the Kenton Theatre in New Street on Saturday afternoon.

Their father Matt said: “Felix has performed as a solo act once before at the Kenton Theatre at last year's Henley Youth Festival Sing.

“Saturday's performance was Didi's first public performance. She was so nervous that at Friday's rehearsal she said she couldn't do it. We spoke to her that evening but on Saturday we weren't sure if she would go ahead until just before the performance.

“I'm so proud of her for doing it. We don't watch television, so neither Felix nor Didi are aware of the X Factor or Britain's Got Talent. They didn't know the show was a competition until the day. I told them not to worry about it and just do what we'd rehearsed.”

The show was organised by the Mayor of Henley Kellie Hinton, and was open to primary school pupils and older students.

It was raising money for the town’s four state primary schools — Badgemore, Sacred Heart, Trinity and Valley Road.

For the full story see this week’s Henley Standard.

 

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33