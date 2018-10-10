Wednesday, 10 October 2018

Pair grow world’s heaviest vegetables

TWO gardeners from the Henley area have claimed Guinness world records for their giant vegetables. Tim Saint, from Playhatch, grew the heaviest red cabbage at 23.7kg while Gary Heeks, of Lawson Road, Henley, was crowned the celery king with a...
View of austerity Britain (during the Forties)

AN exhibition has been launched at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley which looks at life in Britain during the Forties. Invited guests attended a drinks reception and private view of Approaching Thunder: 1940s British Prints and Drawings on Thursday...
Residents rewarded for greening up their estate

RESIDENTS of the Gainsborough estate in Henley have been honoured for the fifth year running for greening up the area. They were awarded “outstanding” — the highest possible classification — in the It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme run by the Royal...
Organisers delight at another record year for literary festival

The programming director of the Henley Literary Festival says he is thrilled after the event celebrated another record-breaking year. The two-week festival, which finished on Sunday (7), sold more than 21,000 tickets and Tom Ryan says its popularity...

Ploughing enthusiasts take to tractors for annual match

Dozens of competitors took to their tractors for the 127th annual Henley ploughing match on Sunday (7).Hundreds of people attended the event, which is organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association, and took place at Bishopsland in...

Residents could help spot speeding drivers

TRAFFIC monitoring equipment could be used in Henley to prevent speeding. The town council is considering buying or renting mobile ...

Businessman appeals over ‘too big’ house

A BUSINESSMAN has appealed after being told that his house is too big. Davy Snowdon, a former weightlifting world champion, built the ...

Couple in armed robbery ordeal

A COUPLE have told of how a gang of armed robbers broke into their house in the middle of the night and stole cash and jewellery worth ...

Museum must be more interesting and relevant

THE new director of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley is aiming to attract more visitors from the local community. Sarah Posey, who ...

Film ‘facts’ irritated me, says Jane Hawking

JANE HAWKING criticised the Oscar-nominated film adaptation of her memoir at the 12th annual Henley Literary Festival, saying it ...

Boy back in Turkey for treatment

THE parents of a boy fighting cancer will find out this month if specialist treatment has been successful. Charlie Ilsley, 11, flew to ...

Grants for community projects

GRANTS for major building work or improvements are available to community groups in South Oxfordshire from the district council. Money can be awarded for projects costing between ... [more]

 

Residents think small

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End want housing developments in the area to be small. They were responding to public consultation on the parish’s neighbourhood plan, which will allocate ... [more]

 

More views wanted

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End are being urged to comments on a developer’s plans for new homes in Tokers Green. Perfectfield, of Wokingham, has appealed after it was refused planning ... [more]

 

