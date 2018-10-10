Wednesday, 10 October 2018
The programming director of the Henley Literary Festival says he is thrilled after the event celebrated another record-breaking year. The two-week festival, which finished on Sunday (7), sold more than 21,000 tickets and Tom Ryan says its popularity...
TRAFFIC monitoring equipment could be used in Henley to prevent speeding. The town council is considering buying or renting mobile ...
A BUSINESSMAN has appealed after being told that his house is too big. Davy Snowdon, a former weightlifting world champion, built the ...
A COUPLE have told of how a gang of armed robbers broke into their house in the middle of the night and stole cash and jewellery worth ...
THE new director of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley is aiming to attract more visitors from the local community. Sarah Posey, who ...
JANE HAWKING criticised the Oscar-nominated film adaptation of her memoir at the 12th annual Henley Literary Festival, saying it ...
THE parents of a boy fighting cancer will find out this month if specialist treatment has been successful. Charlie Ilsley, 11, flew to ...
Seating licence fees set to increase again
THE cost of licences for businesses which use outdoor seating in Henley is set to go up. The town council currently make about £25,000 a year from licences for seating in the town ... [more]
GRANTS for major building work or improvements are available to community groups in South Oxfordshire from the district council. Money can be awarded for projects costing between ... [more]
RESIDENTS of Kidmore End want housing developments in the area to be small. They were responding to public consultation on the parish’s neighbourhood plan, which will allocate ... [more]
RESIDENTS of Kidmore End are being urged to comments on a developer’s plans for new homes in Tokers Green. Perfectfield, of Wokingham, has appealed after it was refused planning ... [more]
