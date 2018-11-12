2012 Olympics artist is showing his passion

AN artist who was chosen to paint a portrait of the Argentinian president Mauricio Macri and his family will be launching his new collection in Henley tomorrow night (Saturday).

One of the world’s foremost figurative artists, Fabian Perez was also one of the official artists of the 2012 London Olympics, having previously painted the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Tomorrow night’s event at the Lemongrove Gallery in Duke Street runs from 7pm to 9pm and will see Perez unveil his new collection of originals and limited edition canvasses exploring life in the barrios of Buenos Aires where he grew up.

The collection, titled “Pasion de Noche”, aims to embrace the mystery, eroticism and drama of Fabian’s own life history.

Gallery manager Suzanne Craft said there would also be a series of previously unseen original works by the artist on display.

She said: “These compelling images display Fabian’s figurative gift at its most impressive and offer his deeply personal take on life with a Latin vibe. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet a modern-day master and to acquire a fabulous asset, both in terms of financial and emotional investment, and Fabian has kindly agreed to personally dedicate all works purchased at this event.”

Perez’s international cachet has long been established and his famous collectors include Sugar Ray Leonard, John Bishop, Lionel Messi, Rihanna and Pope Francis — whose portrait he painted following the pontiff’s election in March 2013.

Already widely acclaimed, last year saw Perez set a personal record by receiving five major awards — the International Dante Alighieri art critics’ award; the International Fransicco Goya curators’ award; the Art Tour International Magazine Award at the Duomo in Florence; the Best Contemporary Artist trophy; and the Da Vinci International award winner at the Academy of Italian Artists in Naples.

The same year saw him receive another highly prestigious commission when the Argentinian government invited him to paint President Mauricio Macri and his family. Perez, who now lives in California but was born and brought up in Argentina, was honoured to accept.

The presidential Department of Protocol and Ceremonial organised Perez and his family’s visit to the Quinta de Olivos, one of the president’s official residences outside Buenos Aires.

President Macri later pronounced himself delighted with the painting and Perez has recently completed a formal official portrait which was presented to the president.

Looking ahead to tomorrow night’s event, Suzanne added: “Fabian’s appearances never fail to attract an audience from all over the country — from first-time buyers to serious investors, adoring fans and more than a handful of celebrities. But although he has a formidable reputation in the art world, his warm personality has made him a great favourite with all of us, and he is always happy to pose for photographs — he is a lovely guest.”

