Julian’s magic is on show

A SURREALIST artist who revolutionlised printmaking in the 20th century is the subject of the latest exhibition at the Bohun Gallery in Reading Road.

The exhibition of Julian Trevelyan’s paintings, collage and etchings runs until Friday, December 21.

Bohun Gallery proprietor Patricia Jordan-Evans said: “I have always found that to be surrounded by Julian Trevelyan’s images was a magical experience which has not diminished with time. His work was unlike that of any other artist I knew. Full of ingenuity and insight, it had an unmistakable quirky humour. Julian’s images offered me a world of real originality, of spatial paradox and a delicious, intelligent simplicity devoid of cynicism. His profound vision has resulted in a series of unique achievements which include a wonderful body of paintings, collages and etchings. In the poet Kathleen Raine’s words, he was truly ‘a Magician for his time and generation — he was our Enchanter’.”

For more information, visit www.bohungallery.co.uk