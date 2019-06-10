Monday, 10 June 2019

Easels at the ready for summer show

MEMBERS of the Reading Guild of Artists are preparing to unveil their latest work at the group’s annual summer show later this month.

The venue for this year’s event, which runs from June 22 to 30, is the art building LO4 on the University of Reading’s London Road campus.

Entry is free, but the exhibition includes the chance to try a range of paid-for workshops.

Emily Gillmor, RGA member and printer in residence at the university, said: “Try a new skill such as ceramics, printmaking or drawing. Be inspired by the exhibition, be creative — come and have a go!”

For more information, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk

