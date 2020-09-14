Art shows joined-up thinking

CHINESE artist Chen Ping, whose paintings reflect the deep interest in humanity and mythology of his homeland, has selected works on display at the Informality gallery in Henley.

His three main themes are time, space and existence and he depicts the relationship between people, their environment and animals.

Ping’s paintings have flows of colour, with no sharp lines. The images are often intertwined with people, mountains and trees blurring into each other so are often difficult to distinguish.

A spokesman for the gallery, which is in Market Place, said: “From his earliest works to more recent pieces, Ping highlights the symbiotic relationship between humans and the environment around us.

“This is not an individualised relationship between one single person and their specific relationship with nature, but one that seeks to represent how we are all connected to this relationship.”

Ping is inspired by ancient Chinese proverbs and maxims and draws out their intricacies in his work. He does not see a separation between people and nature, but endless contours that overlap and influence each other.

The spokesman added: “Viewing the world through the lens that Ping provides confirms that art has never been more important for it confirms to us that we are all interlinked.

“When viewing Ping’s work, one often does not know where to stand — up close to see the layers or from a distance to observe the patterns. This is reflective of our interactions with the world around us.”

Ping was schooled at Guangzhou Academy of fine arts and has adapted traditional Chinese calligraphy methods to create abstract paintings, morphing reality and revelling in ancient mythology.

He has exhibited internationally and his pieces are held in major private and public collections. Career highlights include a book consisting of Chen’s paintings titled Unseen Mountain, which was published and given as a gift to Chinese president Xi Jinping by the Tasmanian Government in 2013.

• Chen Ping — September 10 to October 13.