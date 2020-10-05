Art show is online

READING Guild of Artists is staging it’s first ever online exhibition.

Many RGA members are local to Henley and the group regularly stages exhibitions at the Old Fire Station Gallery.

But in light of the coronavirus pandemic the decision was taken to host a virtual exhibition.

RGA president Clive Duncan said: “It is remarkable that even in this difficult and rather scary time, visual art and communication can triumph.”

To view the exhibition, which includes images of Henley and Shiplake, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk

• A GROUP of artists associated with the Henley Arts Trail will be showing their work both in person and online, starting this weekend. Rebecca Howard and Lucy Keeble are hosting an “Open Air Driveway Exhibition” at 57 Orchard Estate, Twyford, tomorrow and Sunday. This will be followed by four physical venues next weekend and five or more online venues. See next week’s Henley Standard for details or visit the Henley Arts Trail website.