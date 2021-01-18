Hospital painting in guild’s expanded online exhibition praised

A PAINTING of the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading that features in an online exhibition has been singled out for praise.

The picture, by Mohan Banerji, was the “guest choice” of BBC Radio 3 presenter Fiona Talkington.

She had been viewing the Reading Guild of Artist’s exhibition Celebrating our Town — Discover Reading.

Talkington lives in the town but has been unable to leave her home much over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was drawn to the image of the hospital because she admired the way Mohan “gently shaped the stately frontage of this familiar Reading landmark, so it seems to step forward to welcome us.

“We are reminded of the outstanding care we find inside.”

The exhibition has been expanded with 90 new works added alongside pieces from the original exhibition that was launched in September last year.

The pieces are split between nine “rooms” which focus on a particular theme such as “History in Buildings”, “Days Out Remembered”, “Along the Thames” and “Green Spaces”. Each room comes with its own catalogue and a list of the artists who have provided the pieces.

A spokeswoman for the guild said: “We have received many positive comments from virtual visitors to the online exhibition. During 2021 it is hoped that it will be possible to mount actual exhibitions but in the meantime we are reminded that art does much to enhance our lives and wellbeing, albeit online.”

For more information about the guild and to view the exhibition, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk

The guild also has its own Facebook page.