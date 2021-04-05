Web show worth the wait

READING Guild of Artists has added a new online exhibition to its website while members await the chance to display their work in person.

Titled “While we wait”, the show has been curated by Martina Hildebrandt and is available alongside the group’s previous exhibition, “Celebrating our town”.

Included are pieces by artists who have joined the group over the past year and who haven’t yet had the opportunity to exhibit their work physically.

Martina said: “Members had the freedom to display their latest and most interesting work, or something just a bit different.

“Already the response has been very positive, with accolades such as ‘what a splendid show, beautifully presented and fun to wander through the rooms’.”

Founded in 1930, the Reading Guild of Artists now has nearly 200 members.

Many are local to Henley and in normal times the group regularly stages exhibitions at the Old Fire Station Gallery in upper Market Place.

It is hoped that a physical exhibition will be able to take place later in the year, with members also expected to take part in the Henley Arts Trail in July.

For more information and to view the “While we wait” exhibition, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk