Business support, just the job

ADVERTISEMENT FEATURE: Let’s get back to work! Whether you want to get a foot on the first step of the ladder, have been made redundant or are yearning to retrain, there is help available. The UK Government is working hand-in-hand with businesses to offer opportunities to young people.

Here we focus on four schemes – for more information visit gov.uk/planforjobs

Kickstart

Available in England Scotland and Wales

For six months the UK Government funds businesses to provide a job for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit, who are at risk of becoming long-term unemployed. Funding covers: 100 per cent of the National Minimum Wage, National Insurance contributions and minimum automatic enrolment pension contributions.

Apprenticeships

Available in England only

Expand skills of people you already employ or create a new job for someone recently made redundant. Current apprenticeship incentives for employers are extended to September 30 and there is a flat payment for all ages of £3,000 for new starts from now until September 30.

Traineeships

Available in England only

Employers receive £1,000 per trainee for up to 10 trainees per nine regions for providing a work placement lasting a minimum of 70 hours. Allows businesses to help support young people into meaningful work and design a relevant training programme.

T Levels

Available in England only

These are work placements open to 16 to 19 year olds, designed to help those with entry-level skills, making sure they develop the knowledge, attitude and practical skills to succeed. There are £1,000 incentive payments for employers who host placements between now until 2022.

All businesses should always check eligibility for each scheme.

Seaweed farm benefits from ‘good young talent’

Kickstart employees Courtney Mickley, 22, and Peter Coultas, 24, are helping SeaGrown, the UK’s first offshore seaweed farming company, ride the crest of a wave. Co-director of the business, based on two ships, is Wave Crookes. “Courtney has been with us for three months and works in our café and bar.

She’s excellent with people and really good at the café/bar stuff – so much so that we have promoted her to shift supervisor already. We would never have come across Courtney any other way.”

Courtney said: “Working at SeaGrown so far has been an amazing opportunity and experience.”

Peter, who lives with his partner Charlotte and their six-month-old daughter Charlotte, minutes from the ships, had struggled to get a job before landing the Kickstart opportunity. He was made redundant from his car valet job as the pandemic first hit.

“I have been doing general maintenance.

“It is a nice job to wake up to, there is something different to do every day. It has boosted my confidence, I am better physically and mentally and love the people.”

Wave urged other business bosses to get on board. “Take the leap, fill in the forms and give yourself access to really good young talent.”

Boost for Rhyanne’s retail career hopes

In April Rhyanne was taken on as a Kickstart Scheme sales assistant at Furniture Works.

“Retail is the line of work I am interested in. I am learning customer relations, product selling, stock control, overseeing deliveries, posting items for sale on Facebook, updating the website, and cash handling,” said the 18 year-old.

The support she gets from her boss Sarah Thornton, co-director of the company that owns the shop, also helps her overcome anxiety. Rhyanne works 25 hours a week at Furniture Works, part of Futureworks NY, a Community Interest Company founded in 2012. It is a not-for-profit organisation that helps local learners from school age upwards, enabling them to acquire life skills, confidence, practical skills and some qualifications.

“While we don’t have sales targets, we encourage Rhyanne to build upon her skills portfolio,” said Sarah.

Rhyanne added: “One of the many benefits of the scheme is that I will have the skills I need to continue a career in retail.”