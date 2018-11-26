Goldsmith Simon’s 25 years in business

A MUCH-loved Henley goldsmiths celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

Lawsons Goldsmiths in Duke Street was founded in 1993 by Simon Lawson.

Simon, originally from Stratford-upon-Avon, trained at the Birmingham School of Jewellery.

After his time there, he worked as a goldsmith in the UK and Bermuda for 15 years before he set up his business in Henley.

The shop has continued to grow over the years and now employs six members of staff. Each is equipped with their own specialist skills, which cover all aspects of jewellery-making, and allows the shop to take on any type of commission you can think of.

“We feel very humble to be able to reach our quarter-century and we would like to thank our customers who have been very supportive and loyal, allowing us to develop along the way,” said Simon.

Lawsons will start their celebrations to coincide with the late-night shopping event in Henley on Friday, November 30, from 5pm. They would like to invite all their customers to join them for drinks and nibbles. There will also be a small gift for every customer on the days leading up to Christmas — with one lucky person each day winning a special prize.