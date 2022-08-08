Nicholson’s maiden hat-trick paves way for Woodcote win

OLLY NICHOLSON’S maiden hat-trick (3-4) proved a key feature in WOODCOTE’S 78-run win at home to SHINFIELD in their Premier Division clash last Saturday.

His hat-trick had impact as it came in the first over of the Shinfield innings, removing three batters from the top order.

There was a single run, from a leg-bye, on the first ball when Nicholson struck to leave Shinfield 1-3 at the end of his triple-wicket maiden.

It was always an uphill struggle for Shinfield thereafter as they chased the home team’s 174, and with another good all-round bowling and fielding performance, Woodcote dismissed the visitors for 96 to win inside 27 overs.

Earlier, Woodcote were made to work hard for their runs with Keegan Shepherd (34) and Ryan Lennard (31) helping them to 100-5, before Matt Webber (28) and James Worsfold (21) added to the score late on.

In Division 1A, hosts CHECKENDON went down to a 60-run defeat against EARLEY.

An opening partnership of 119 between Rob Casey (62) and Gary Shacklady (58) set Earley on the way to an impressive 296-5.

Vish Shande also hit 91 not out in only 60 balls despite good slow bowling from Rama Adigantla and Jake Jackson.

This was a tough target for the home side and despite a bright start from Sam Arrowsmith and Prashant Khare, plus a rapid half century in 26 balls from Rahul Singhal, they were all out short of their target.

Elsewhere in the division, PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds defeated visitors SILCHESTER by 86 runs.

An outstanding all-round display from youngster Rudi Derbyshire, aided and abetted by a brutal knock from captain Matt Vines, helped the home side shock their high-flying opponents.

Opener Gerry Bacon (36) was in form as the hosts chose to bat at the Les Clark Oval, but it was the fourth-wicket stand between 14-year-old Derbyshire (40) and Vines (74) which set the platform for a competitive total.

Despite the duo departing, a late onslaught from Owen Ravden (33 not out) and Taylor Vines helped the home side take 51 from the final four overs, leading Peppard Stoke Row to a competitive 241-6 from their 40.

An early wicket apiece for Archie Malcolm and Tom Mennie put Silchester on the back foot, only for Adnan Raja and Sami Ullah to lead a counter-attack.

However, it was Derbyshire (4-36) who then ran riot, and with his Yearling teammate Adi Hector (2-10) and fellow off spinner Ravden (2-39) also among the wickets, Silchester were knocked over for 156.

Ben Proudfoot’s impressive form continued as his 32 not out helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds to a convincing seven-wicket victory at WEST READING 4ths in Division 2.

Under sunny skies and on a relatively docile pitch, Proudfoot’s father Chris (2-25) was able to conjure a surprising amount of swing and seam with the new ball, and Aled Roberts (2-35) ensured their was no let-up as the off-spinner kept the pressure on. Roy Hayden (2-18) moved just one wicket away from the extraordinary tally of 1,000 Berkshire League wickets and Matt Ravden (2-13) also helped himself to a brace as West Reading were bowled out for 177, itself something of a recovery from 96-7.

Mark Harper (42) and the senior Proudfoot gave Peppard Stoke Row the perfect start, before the latter’s son was joined by the buccaneering blade of Mark Lambert (59 not out) to usher the visitors home with more than eight overs to spare.

WOODCOTE 2nds recorded a second consecutive win when they travelled to TWYFORD in Division 3.

After the early dismissals of their openers the middle order batters all scored well with Stefan Gordon leading the way with 74 and Rakesh Nair (42), Martin Paige (35) and skipper, Jez Mayo (31) helping their team to 227-6.

Twyford showed every intention of going for the win and there was a nail-biting finish when their last wicket fell to give Woodcote a seven-run win with one ball to go.

Jez Mayo (4-43) completed a captain’s performance but there were also good spells for Billy Bowden (2-34) and Rowan Austin (2-32).

Elsewhere in the division, CHECKENDON 2nds ran out 131-run winners away at SHINFIELD 4ths.

Batting first, Sowmyan Madhavan hit 106 as the visitors put on 266-9 from their allotted overs. In reply Shinfield were dismissed for 135 with Rishabh Singh taking 5-29.