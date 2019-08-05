Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Broadcaster backs college’s classics course

Broadcaster backs college’s classics course

WRITER and broadcaster Natalie Haynes gave a talk to students at The Henley College about the Trojan War, focusing on Homer’s The Iliad.

She recently agreed to become a patron of the classics and ancient history department at the college.

Haynes, who has her own radio comedy show, Natalie Haynes Stands Up for the Classics, said: “When the college asked me if I would stand up for their classics and become their patron, I was delighted.

“I think it is great that this state-funded sixth form college offers A-levels in both classics and ancient history. It’s not easy in the state sector these days and these subjects are often the first to go.”

Classics and ancient history lecturer John Bennett said: “Natalie’s passion for classics was apparent from the off. She personifies the intensity that classicists all have for their subject. It was a real thrill to have her with us.”

Pictured, left to right, are head of faculty Tristan Arnison, John Bennett, Natalie Haynes and parent governor Ruth Hubbard.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33