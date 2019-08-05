Broadcaster backs college’s classics course

WRITER and broadcaster Natalie Haynes gave a talk to students at The Henley College about the Trojan War, focusing on Homer’s The Iliad.

She recently agreed to become a patron of the classics and ancient history department at the college.

Haynes, who has her own radio comedy show, Natalie Haynes Stands Up for the Classics, said: “When the college asked me if I would stand up for their classics and become their patron, I was delighted.

“I think it is great that this state-funded sixth form college offers A-levels in both classics and ancient history. It’s not easy in the state sector these days and these subjects are often the first to go.”

Classics and ancient history lecturer John Bennett said: “Natalie’s passion for classics was apparent from the off. She personifies the intensity that classicists all have for their subject. It was a real thrill to have her with us.”

Pictured, left to right, are head of faculty Tristan Arnison, John Bennett, Natalie Haynes and parent governor Ruth Hubbard.