Comfy castle in the countryside

A STRIKING four-bedroom property in Kingwood is on the market.

The Gate House, which features two turrets, is situated at the entrance to a small, private development within the 180-acre Wyfold Estate in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The large, detached property is spread over three floors and offers views across the open countryside.

There is an entrance hall, three reception rooms, a fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room, cloakroom and utility room.

On the first and second floors are a master bedroom suite with a dressing room, guest suite, two further double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Other features include double glazing, gas central heating and the use of communal tennis courts.

Outside there are mature gardens and a double garage and additional parking.

The freehold of the property is on the market for £1,295,000 with Ballards estate agents in Hart Street, Henley.

Guy Symons, a director at Ballards, said: “This is a gate house going into a select development. It’s the design which is eye-catching. There’s not many that have turrets. The last one we did was the Turret House in Henley.”

The house is designed for modern-day living.

The front door opens into the entrance hall with a feature wood staircase leading up to the first floor. To one side is the study, a unique circular triple aspect room, and to the rear is a bright, airy sitting room with a feature central open fireplace and carved stone surround.

Bay windows with inset French doors open on to a private patio leading into the garden.

Adjacent is a separate dining room. The well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room comprises a range of wood effect units with built-in appliances, including a double-oven microwave with hob and extractor, a fridge freezer and a dishwasher as well as granite worktops.

Leading off the kitchen is a triple aspect circular breakfast room with a fitted marble/granite table with matching floor.

The first floor master bedroom features a Juliette balcony, fitted wardrobes and en suite bathroom/shower. There is also a circular dressing room.

There is also a guest bedroom on this floor.

A staircase leads to the second floor, with another bedroom with a Juliette balcony, fitted wardrobes and circular sitting area. The other bedroom on the floor has fitted wardrobes and a “Jack and Jill” shower room.

The Gate House may be attractive to someone looking to move out of London. It is six miles from Henley, seven to Reading, 23 to Oxford and 43 to London.

It has the potential for an office space in the garden, subject to the necessary consents.

“It’s midway between Reading and Henley, which have got connections to London,” said Mr Symons.

The surrounding area is renowned for its education with an excellent choice for children of all ages, both state and independent. These include Rupert House School and Gillotts School in Henley, Moulsford Prep School, Shiplake College, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, the Abbey School in Reading and the Oratory School at Woodcote. It is also on the bus route for Abingdon School and St Helen & St Katharine School in Abingdon.

Trains from Reading station to London Paddington are every 10 minutes and take 25 minutes, while both the M40 and M4 motorways are easily accessible.

Badgemore Park, Huntercombe and Henley Golf Clubs are all close by.

Viewings are by appointment only. Call Ballards on (01491) 411055.