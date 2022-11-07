Monday, 07 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

07 November 2022

Garden centre owner dies at 76

TONY STUBBS, the owner of the Toad Hall garden centre in Henley, has died, aged 76.

He had been part of the family-run business off Marlow Road for 50 years.

He passed away peacefully at his home on October 15.

Mr Stubbs’s parents, Toby and Skit, bought the site as an overgrown “walled garden” next door to Fawley Court in 1952.

They originally grew vegetables for sale before specialising in growing plants in 1960. Mr Stubbs joined the business in 1972 and under his influence it started selling plants to the local community, The first shop was opened in 1975 and the garden machinery department was created in 1984.

Toad Hall is now into the third generation of the family with Mr Stubbs’s sons Damian and Tristan in charge of the day-to-day running of the business.

Mr Stubbs’s funeral was taking place today (Friday) at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hambleden.

Donations in his memory to Cancer Research UK can be made at
tonystubbs.muchloved.com

07 November 2022

More News:

Place to be

WATLINGTON has been named one of the best places ... [more]

 

Vehicle blaze

A VEHICLE believed to be a Land-Rover was ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33