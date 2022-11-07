Garden centre owner dies at 76

TONY STUBBS, the owner of the Toad Hall garden centre in Henley, has died, aged 76.

He had been part of the family-run business off Marlow Road for 50 years.

He passed away peacefully at his home on October 15.

Mr Stubbs’s parents, Toby and Skit, bought the site as an overgrown “walled garden” next door to Fawley Court in 1952.

They originally grew vegetables for sale before specialising in growing plants in 1960. Mr Stubbs joined the business in 1972 and under his influence it started selling plants to the local community, The first shop was opened in 1975 and the garden machinery department was created in 1984.

Toad Hall is now into the third generation of the family with Mr Stubbs’s sons Damian and Tristan in charge of the day-to-day running of the business.

Mr Stubbs’s funeral was taking place today (Friday) at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hambleden.

Donations in his memory to Cancer Research UK can be made at

tonystubbs.muchloved.com