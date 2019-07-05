Live: Henley Royal Regatta Day 3 - results and reaction

10.20am update: Marlow Rowing Club beat Henley Rowing Club B in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup

Henley Rowing Club B started strong from the Berkshire station, but Marlow took an early lead. By Fawley there was not much between the two crews, but Marlow rowed steadily, stretching out their lead and booking their place in the next round with a great performance.

9.45am update: C Baer and J Richter, Germany beat B R Bryan and K J Maitland in the Stonor Challenge Trophy

Disappointment for Leander's Beth Bryan and Katherine Maitland. Speaking after the race, Beth told the Henley Standard's James Burton: "We did our best but in the end we were up against Olympic gold and silver medallists and they were a pretty classy crew. We went out there to race them and I think we did just that. We've had a good season including wins at Henley Women's Regatta so I feel we've done well at everything we've competed in and can't be disappointed with this."



9.25am update: Henley Rowing Club A beat Lady Eleanor Holles School in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup

Henley Rowing Club A, who won at the National Schools Regatta, took a lead of about a length by the end of the island. LEH kept close throughout the race, and their junior women's quad - which was set up specifically to race at Henley because there is no junior eight event for them - remained unflustered and kept Henley working for it until the final stroke. The finished with a verdict of two thirds of a length in a time of 7 minutes 41 seconds.



9am update: Shrewsbury School beat Henley Rowing Club C in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup

It was disappointment for our local crew in the first of three Henley Rowing Club forays in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup this morning. Shrewsbury School beat the C quad with a verdict of three and a quarter lengths in a time of 7 minutes and 44 seconds.

7am update: Welcome to Day 3!

It's another glorious day in Henley, and we're awaiting the start of racing for the third day of Henley Royal Regatta 2019.

It's a relatively early start for our local crews, with this morning being Henley Rowing Club's time to take centre stage in our live blog. Henley Rowing Club C is up first in the start of the Jubilee Challenge Cup against Shrewsbury School at 8.40am. The Club's A crew has their heat in the same competition at 9.15am against Lady Eleanor Holles School, while the B crew gets their turn at 10.10am against Marlow in what, in Henley terms, counts as a local derby.

Finishing up the session before lunch, at 11.50am, Henley Rowing Club A will tackle Henley Rowing Club B in their latest heat of the Fawley Challenge Cup.

In the afternoon session we have Leander crews in action in the Princess Grace and Ladies' before an action-packed evening session, with half a dozen Leander races and Shiplake College taking to the water to fight for their chance to get to the semi-finals of the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup.

