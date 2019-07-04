LIVE: Henley Royal Regatta Day 2 - local results and reaction

12.05pm update: Wairau Rowing Club, New Zealand beat Upper Thames Rowing Club A in the Thames Challenge Cup

The Kiwis beat our local crew with a verdict of three quarters of a length in 6 minutes and 39 seconds.

Henley Standard reporter Axel Fithen is currently waiting to talk to both the Upper Thames and Leander crews from the last two races, so watch this space for some rower reaction in due course.



12pm update: Leander Club beat University of London and Edinburgh University in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup.

The breeze has dropped off, leaving lovely conditions for crews on the water. In this Prince of Wales heat Leander started strong and were able to establish and then consolidate their lead, winning by one and a quarter lengths in a time of 6 minutes and 35 seconds.

11.30am update: Dusseldorf and Crefeld, Germany beat Thames Rowing Club and Leander Club in the Visitors' Challenge Cup

Disappointment for Leander as the German crew came out on top after apparent steering problems with the composite crew which saw them veering towards the German boat, seeing a brisk wave of the umpire's flag.

The Germans won in 6 minutes and 45 seconds with a verdict of one third of a length.

Leander's Joe Wolfin, 20, from Station Road, Marlow, said: "The start was good, we were level with them until I think about Fawley and then they put in a really big push. We were just off them and then we started to drop off a bit. We were in their wash."

11.05am update: University College Dublin, Ireland beat Leander Club in the Visitors' Challenge Cup

Disappointment for Leander, with the Irish crew beating them by two and a quarter lengths in a time of six minutes and 53 seconds.

Speaking after the race, Leander's Ryan Todhunter from Henley said: "We had a bit of a scrappy start. We didn't really get out. That allowed the other crew to capitalise. Unfortunately we were not able to make the margin back up."

While at the finish, Henley Standard reporter Axel Fithen was able to catch a moment with some of the Henley Rowing Club A crew who beat Scotch College in the Fawley earlier. Speaking about the race, crew member Edward Roy, 17, of Station Road, Henley, said: "We had a pretty good start. By the time we were at the barrier we had about a length of clear water and I think in our heads then we knew we were going to win. Obviously they are quite a strong crew, so we didn't ease up. It was a good race, we just kept pushing on."

10.40am update: Henley Rowing Club B beat Walton Rowing Club in the Fawley Challenge Cup

A solid start for Henley Rowing Club in the Fawley this year, with both their crews victorious this morning. The B crew finished in a time of 4 minutes and 57 seconds, with a verdict of two lengths.

Crew member Euan Turnell, 17, lives in Greys Road, Henley. He said: "We had a good start and we got about two lengths on them. We were confident we could hold it. We were in a position where we could react to whatever they did."



10.15am update: G M Cooper beat A G Campbell-Orde in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup

Upper Thames' Gillian Cooper, 26, lives in Gainsborough Court, Henley. Speaking after the race, she said: "I've just been working on starts a lot this week, making sure I got my bases covered and to stay relaxed. When you're confident in what you are doing that's fine."

She crossed the line in a time of 8 minutes and 52 seconds with a verdict of one and a quarter lengths.



10.05am update: Cambridge University and Leander Club beat Thames Rowing Club in the Visitors Challenge Cup

The Cambridge Leander composite crew made quick work of the course, finishing in 6 minutes 47 seconds with a verdict of one and a quarter lengths

The composite crew have broken the record at Fawley, reaching it in a time of 3 minutes and 7 seconds.

9.45am update: H D Leask beat M Frankel in the Diamond Challenge Sculls

Leander's Harry David Leask beat M Frankel by three and one quarter lengths in a time of 7 minutes and 45 seconds.

Speaking after the race Mr Leask, 23, who lives in Greys Road, Henley, said: "I just stuck to my usual race plan. It didn't matter about the competition. I got off the start with no great issues, and just had the confidence that if he was sitting there next to me then he was working hard.

"He started to suffer and I started to push on a bit."



9.30am update: Henley Rowing Club 'A' beat Scotch College, Melbourne in the Fawley Challenge Cup

A decisive victory for Henley Rowing Club's A quad, with the local crew finishing in a time of 6 minutes and 56 seconds by a verdict of three lengths.

They rowed back to the Henley HQ immediately after the race ended, so no quotes from our reporter at the finish line on this one.



8am update: Welcome to Henley Royal Regatta 2019 day 2!

It's another glorious day in Henley, with a light breeze on the water but enough sunshine to keep spectators on the banks happy.

We've got a lot of local crews taking to the water today. Leander Club and Henley Rowing Club A are both making their debuts in this year's regatta today, while Upper Thames, Reading Blue Coat School and Shiplake College are all returning after victories yesterday - the latter two in a local derby which will unfortunately see one of our local schoolboy crews knocked out.

We will be updating regularly with all their results, plus reaction and photos as they come in, so keep refreshing this page for everything you need to know about regatta Thursday.

If you missed our coverage from yesterday, here's our roundup of how all our local crews got on and our liveblog which gives colour and reaction from the day as it happened.

