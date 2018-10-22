Monday, 22 October 2018

Rugby club beer festival goes down well

A BEER festival was held at Henley Rugby Club for the second time this year.

More than 30 ales were on offer, including some from Lovibonds and Brakspear in Henley and the Loddon Brewery in Dunsden.

There were also stalls run by Mr Hobbs Gin and Nepalese curries by the Happy Gurkha.

The festival coincided with the Hawks’ match against Tonbridge Juddians.

Alistair Beynon, the club’s commercial manager, said it went well despite the wet weather.

“The town has a reputation for world class festivals and events and we want to try to do something,” he said. “Beer and rugby go hand in hand.”

Pictured are volunteers Jackie Hutt, Mike Crook and Neil Hutt.

