Residents group wins all three Henley seats on district council

Record £70,000 raised from ticket sales for festival
ORGANISERS of the Wargrave Village Festival made ... [more]
Friday, 03 May 2019
HENLEY Residents Group won all three seats in South Oxfordshire District Council’s Henley ward this morning (Friday).
Incumbent Stefan Gawrysiak is joined by Kellie Hinton and Ken Arlett, who previously served on the district council for 12 years.
All three were town councillors and former mayors.
The other two seats in the ward had been held by Conservatives Joan Bland and Lorraine Hillier.
Councillor Bland decided not to stand again while Councillor Hillier stood in the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward and was elected with Green party candidate Jo Robb.
The results for Henley are as follows:
Stefan Gawrysiak HRG 2,239
Kellie Hinton HRG 1,976
Ken Arlett HRG 1,943
Laurence Plant Conservative 1,117
Will Hamilton Conservative 1,021
Emma Levy Conservative 880
Jackie Walker Labour 468
David Thomas Liberal Democrat 460
There is now no overall control of the council with the Liberal Democrats winning 12 seats, the Tories 10, Greens five, Labour three and Henley Residents Group three.
More follows.
03 May 2019
More News:
Record £70,000 raised from ticket sales for festival
ORGANISERS of the Wargrave Village Festival made ... [more]
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
POLL: Have your say