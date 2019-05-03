Residents group wins all three Henley seats on district council

HENLEY Residents Group won all three seats in South Oxfordshire District Council’s Henley ward this morning (Friday).

Incumbent Stefan Gawrysiak is joined by Kellie Hinton and Ken Arlett, who previously served on the district council for 12 years.

All three were town councillors and former mayors.

The other two seats in the ward had been held by Conservatives Joan Bland and Lorraine Hillier.

Councillor Bland decided not to stand again while Councillor Hillier stood in the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward and was elected with Green party candidate Jo Robb.

The results for Henley are as follows:

Stefan Gawrysiak HRG 2,239



Kellie Hinton HRG 1,976



Ken Arlett HRG 1,943



Laurence Plant Conservative 1,117



Will Hamilton Conservative 1,021



Emma Levy Conservative 880



Jackie Walker Labour 468



David Thomas Liberal Democrat 460

There is now no overall control of the council with the Liberal Democrats winning 12 seats, the Tories 10, Greens five, Labour three and Henley Residents Group three.

More follows.