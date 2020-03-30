List of our most-borrowed books is a thriller a minute

THERE’S nothing like a really good book at the best of times — let alone the worst of times.

And while Henley Library is currently closed until further notice — like all other libraries across the country — the Oxfordshire library service is still aiming to do its bit for readers facing a period of coronavirus-enforced isolation.

A spokesman this week confirmed that all loan periods will be extended and borrowers will not incur any fines or hire charges as a result of the pandemic.

Residents with a library card are also being reminded that they can use it to borrow up to 10 eBooks and eAudio titles online using the “OverDrive” and “BorrowBox” services.

With that in mind, the library service has released a list of the top 10 most-borrowed adult and junior titles at Henley Library for each of the past three years.

The top 10s are as follows:

2019

1. This is What Happened by Mick Herron

2. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

3. Past Tense by Lee Child

4. London Rules by Mick Herron

5. The Sea, the Sea by Iris Murdoch

6. The Player of Games by Iain M Banks

7. Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae

8. We Can See You by Simon Kernick

9. The Gustav Sonata by Rose Tremain

10. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

2018

1. Spider Sandwiches by Claire Freedman

2. Aliens Love Underpants by Claire Freedman

3. Operation Mincemeat by Ben Macintyre

4. Night School by Lee Child

5. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

6. The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel

7. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

8. Earthly Remains by Donna Leon

9. The Men and the Girls by Joanna Trollope

10. When Will There Be Good News by Kate Atkinson

2017

1. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

2. Trolls (DreamWorks Animation film tie-in)

3. Cupcake and the Princess Party by Mandy Archer

4. The Gustav Sonata by Rose Tremain

5. Rotten and Rascal by Paul Geraghty

6. Spider Sandwiches by Claire Freedman

7. Home by Harlan Coben

8. Rita’s Rhino by Tony Ross

9. Cold Earth by Ann Cleeves

10. The Lighthouse Keeper’s Lunch by Ronda Armitage

Meanwhile, the following list of the most-borrowed authors for 2017-18 compiled by the British Library revealed that seven of the top 10 authors write for children.

1. James Patterson (adult)

2. Daisy Meadows (children’s)

3. Julia Donaldson (children’s)

4. Francesca Simon (children’s)

5. Adam Blade (children’s)

6. Roald Dahl (children’s)

7. MC Beaton (adult)

8. David Walliams (children’s)

9. Roderick Hunt (children’s)

10. Lee Child (adult)

Ashlee Khan of the British Library said: “This highlights the crucial role public libraries play in supporting early years reading and literacy. Thriller writers are also perennial favourites, with US writer James Patterson topping the chart of most borrowed authors for the 12th year running and thrillers featuring heavily in the top 10 most borrowed titles.”