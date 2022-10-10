History lessons weren’t like this

HISTORY lessons are now confined to Hitler and Henry VIII, Charles Spencer told a packed audience.

The ninth Earl Spencer and custodian of Althorp, author, journalist, broadcaster and younger brother of the Late Diana, Princess of Wales, was interviewed by Clare Mulley in a fascinating chat about Anglo-Norman history.

While he is known by those of a certain age for his eloquent eulogy for his sister, he may be less so as a self-styled “unacademic historian” who likes to unlock forgotten history.

One of the earl’s bugbears is how history is taught, now a niche subject.

“I only want to tell a good story,” he explained while introducing his latest book, The White Ship: Conquest, Anarchy and the Wrecking of Henry I’s Dream (William Collins, 2020), describing it as “Game of Thrones meets the Titanic with Sliding Doors thrown in”.

When the ship carrying Henry’s only legitimate heir was crashed into rocks by a drunken crew killing all but one — a French butcher — it changed the course of history.

The disaster heralded the end of William the Conqueror’s dynasty, leading to anarchy and civil war.

While painting Henry I as a somewhat unsavoury character (among other atrocities, he blinded and cut off the noses of several granddaughters), he was a powerful king who spent a lot of his time in battle defeating the French and establishing the exchequer.

After his death, medieval society was reluctant to tolerate his daughter Matilda as Queen who was then embroiled in civil war with King Stephen.

Tantalising glimpses of future historical research were provided by the search for Henry I’s remains at Reading Abbey, believed to lie beneath a classroom. This irony does not escape Charles who is campaigning for them to be dug up.

Charles, described by one critic as “one of the finest narrative historians”, freely admits he writes for the general reader rather than academic historians.

Not only does he make history accessible but he certainly knows how to tell a good story.

He brought this murky period to life with aplomb and humour for the audience who asked plenty of interesting questions — always the sign of a good talk.

Eveleen Hatch