The multi-purpose vehicle that's not to be sniffed at

VAUXHALL is preparing to launch the newest generation of its best-selling Corsa, a model first introduced in 1993, writes Nigel Wigmore.

Vauxhall’s first supermini offering was at first called Nova, not Corsa, and launched in the UK in 1982.

It wasn’t until 1993 that British buyers saw its all-new replacement, known as ‘Corsa’, which came equipped with the latest in high-tech kit, such as a tape player. The latest Corsa’s has a new infotainment system with 10.0-inch colour touch screens available.

Ever since then, through four generations, the Corsa has sold 2.1 million cars in the UK since 1993, while proving popular in Europe with over 13.5 million sold. The new Corsa will feature a fully electric powertrain for the first time, in addition to petrol and diesel-powered engines.

It will offer adaptive glare-free IntelliLux LED matrix lighting, as well as features such as Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and radar-based Adaptive Speed Control.

Handling has improved with a lower centre of gravity. A coupe-like profile has been achieved with a 48mm-lower roofline, yet front passenger headroom has increased.

The latest Corsa will reach Vauxhall showrooms in January.