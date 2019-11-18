‘Copy these EU driving laws’

BREXIT should not stop Parliament from copying sensible traffic laws already in place on the continent, according to driving experts.

Researchers from LeaseVan.co.uk have revealed six motoring regulations from across the European Union that could improve road safety if introduced in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The laws they have identified are as follows:

1. Headlights always on.

In countries like Sweden, motorists are obliged to keep their headlights on constantly when driving, 24 hours per day. This would help road safety in the UK, especially during darker and damp winter weather, by improving your vision and making you more visible to other motorists and pedestrians.

2. No running out of fuel. On German autobahns it’s illegal for drivers to stop even if they’ve run out of fuel. It’s considered driver negligence and a similar British law could help vehicle owners avoid the danger of being stuck in a lane on new smart motorways, where hard shoulders are disappearing.

3. Carry a breathalyser. Drivers in France are required to carry a breathalyser capable of reading alcohol content in their vehicles at all times. Adopting this rule in Britain would discourage dangerous drink-driving by enabling drivers to check themselves if they’re over the limit.

4. No eating and driving. Motoring law in Cyprus specifically prohibits those behind the wheel from snacking or drinking anything. This one’s all about keeping both hands on the wheel, your eyes on the road and avoiding unnecessary distractions.

5. Cultural restriction zones. Italian drivers who want to take their vehicle into some specific historical areas, such as Roman sites, must get their hands on a special permit first. This law could be utilised in the UK to protect zones around popular, culturally significant sites from excessive traffic and resulting noise and air pollution.

6. Reversing hazards. When a vehicle is travelling backwards on a Slovenian road, the driver is required to turn his or her hazard warning lights on. A similar safety protocol in the UK would make other road users more aware of your actions and likely reduce the potential for reversing accidents.

Tim Alcock of LeaseVan.co.uk said: “In Britain we’ve got some of the safest roads in the Europe, but we believe there’s always room for improvement when it comes to protecting drivers, pedestrians and the environment.

“Whatever your opinions of the EU, it’s clear that across the bloc there are driving laws which help road safety despite seeming slightly unusual.

“The Department for Transport should think about introducing legislation in the UK that mirrors a range of these European regulations, so we’ve identified seven of the most effective and interesting examples.”

For more information, visit www.leasevan.co.uk