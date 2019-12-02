Top tips for alloy wheel care

CAR owners wanting to keep their alloy wheels looking as good as new have been offered five top tips for looking after them.

Motoring experts from www.leasecar.uk have warned against picking up the power hose to remove stubborn mud.

A spokesman said: “Knowing how to clean them properly and getting into a regular routine means that they will be kept in the best condition. Dirt and kerbs are the main problem causers for alloys. Being a bit more careful with driving and sticking to a cleaning regime will keep you alloys looking as good as new for as long as possible.”

The five top tips are as follows:

1. Dirt — dirt building up on your alloys can cause corrosion. This can be anything from mud to road salt. Getting into the habit of once a week cleaning the wheels will ensure that they are always looking their best, as well as being able to spot any changes early and get them sorted before they begin to cost too much.

2. Protection — purchasing a wheel protection wax will protect the alloys and make cleaning easier. When choosing a product, make sure it’s pH neutral. It makes the dirt more likely to slide off instead of clinging to the metal. You can buy alloy protector shields, but these aren’t recommended due to muck potentially getting stuck behind the shield.

3. Brake pads — although not part of the alloy wheel, brake pads generate a lot of break dust and muck. This can stick to the alloys and begin to corrode the metal. Newer brake pads create less dirt, as well as the added bonus of being much safer.

4. Kerbs — the most common alloy destroyer is the kerb. Whether it’s through parallel parking or having a higher kerb than you’re used to, kerbs can easily scratch and dent alloys. Unfortunately, there’s no way to stop this from happening, other than being more careful when driving, and avoiding going near kerbs.

5. Cleaning — as tempting as it can be to grab the power hose when it comes to cleaning the wheels, the pressure can cause dents and cracks. Take a bucket of hot water and throw it over the wheels to get the worst of the muck off, then use a soft sponge to get in-between the spokes and remove the stubborn dirt.