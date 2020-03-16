Punctured tyre? Here's how to go about changing a wheel

MOST motorists will experience a flat or blown tyre at some point, but with the right tools and knowhow there’s no reason why they should have to call out roadside assistance.

Driving experts from LeaseCar.uk have offered the following step by step guide should motorists ever need to change a wheel at the side of the road.

1. Pull over. Ensure that your vehicle is to the side of any road and you won’t be in danger while changing the wheel. All the passengers should also be out of the vehicle and it should be in a stationary position with the ignition off and the handbrake on.

2. Loosen nuts. Lever off the plastic wheel trim, if this applies to your vehicle. Then turn the wheel wrench anti-clockwise and loosen the nuts until they can be turned by hand. It may take a bit of pressure to first loosen them.

3. Use the jack to jack the vehicle up on its side. Each vehicle has dedicated jacking points, which should be clearly labelled in your handbook. You should aim for the flat tyre to be around 15cm off the ground.

4. Finish removing the wheel nuts with your hand, then you should be able to take the wheel off by pulling it towards you. Make sure you then place it flat on the ground — you don’t want to put it tyre side down in case it runs away from you.

5. Repeat what you’ve just done to remove the punctured wheel in reverse, with the spare wheel. Place it in line with the wheel nut slots and push it away from you. Replace the wheel nuts and use your hands to tighten them as much as possible.

6. Use the jack to carefully lower the vehicle back down until the tyre just touches the ground. You can then use the wrench to fully tighten the bolts. Once this is done you can then return the vehicle fully to the ground.

7. Pack everything away into the boot of your vehicle and check the tyre pressure. You should then go to the nearest petrol station if it needs inflating more. It’s also important to get the punctured tyre to the garage as soon as possible, and they will tell you whether it should be repaired or replaced.

A Leasecar.uk spokesman said: “The thought of changing a wheel on your own can be quite intimidating and look complicated, but in actual fact it’s a fairly simple task that once you know what you’re doing, you should be able to do it for the rest of your life. Once you’ve mastered this, it’s essentially the same process on every vehicle, with only the jack points and tyre pressures changing.”