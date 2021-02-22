Mini was ‘best buy’ over time

A LIST of classic cars from the Fifties and Sixties that are worth more today than they were brand new has been revealed.

Some models are worth as much as 200 per cent of their original market value according to research by LeaseCar.uk

The firm’s experts analysed the original RRP costs of 10 of the most loved UK car models from the past 70 years, including the Austin Mini, Volkswagen Beetle, and Ford Cortina.

Taking inflation into account, they compared those figures with the average costs of buying restored editions of these models today — with the Austin Mini proving the most valuable buy.

Restored minis from the Fifties can fetch as much as £35,000 today — just over three times its original value of £11,650.

Volkswagen Campervans are worth 123 per cent more now than what they were 60 years ago, and Ford Escorts from the Sixties around nine per cent more.

The collectable model that has depreciated the most is the Volkswagen Golf MK 2 from the Eighties, but the value is likely to continue increasing.

Perhaps surprisingly, vintage VW Beetles are also worth 54 per cent less now than what they were in the Sixties.

Taking inflation into account, it would have cost the equivalent of around £18,000 to buy a Beetle in the Sixties.

By comparison, the original models are worth just £8,300 today.

A spokesman for LeaseCar.uk said: “Our research highlights the models to avoid if profit is all you’re concerned with. For example, if a Standard Vanguard is worth 58 per cent less than its original value nearly 70 years later, it’s unlikely to shoot up in value any time soon.”