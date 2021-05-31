£190m for road maintenance

HIGHWAYS England has awarded a contract worth more than £190 million over the next eight years to help maintain a safe, reliable and resilient road network in Oxfordshire and part of Buckinghamshire.

Hampshire, Surrey and Wiltshire are the other counties covered by the contract, which takes effect on November 1 and will see Kier Highways carrying out routine maintenance, repairing defects, responding to emergency incidents and providing severe weather services on some of the South East’s busiest roads, including the M4, M3, M27, A3, A31 and A34.