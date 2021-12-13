Skoda SUV’s even more efficient

JUST four years have passed since the Czech carmaker Škoda launched its popular Karoq sport utility vehicle into its family of SUVs.

They have all proved desirable buys because the size range of the models offers something for everyone.

And no one would argue that the trend among carmakers of providing this wide choice family of SUVs has not proved a winner with car buyers.

So the Karoq gets its update which targets a refined design using sustainable materials, new technology and more efficient engines.

Launched in 2017, the Karoq was the Czech carmaker’s second SUV.

Last year, after the ever-popular Octavia, it was the second most delivered Škoda model worldwide, as well as in the first six months of 2021.

Thomas Schäfer, Škoda Auto CEO, said: “With over half a million units sold, the Karoq is key to our brand’s success. To ensure that this will remain the case, we have developed it further and I am confident that this overall package will enable us to continue the Karoq’s success story.”

So what is exactly new about the updated Karoq? I have to agree it has a more striking look. The wider grille, slimmer headlights as well as tail lights, and alloy wheels with black plastic Aero trim create more visual impact.

The interior features new upholstery which, as an option, can be made from sustainable materials.

New technology — such as full-LED Matrix headlights and an expanded range of assistance systems — also make their first appearance in the range.

There are five efficient engines available from Volkswagen Group’s EVO generation: two diesels and three petrol engines deliver power outputs ranging from 81 kW (110 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS).

The 2.0 TSI producing 140 kW is reserved for the Karoq SportLine with all-wheel drive. The 2.0 TDI with an output of 110 kW is available with front- or all-wheel drive.

One great asset is that Škoda is offering full-LED Matrix technology for the Karoq for the first time.

Here, two LED modules are arranged one above the other. They provide low beam and high beam, and create a distinct four-light cluster, particularly in driving mode in the dark. The Karoq is available in the SE Drive and SE L trim levels and as a SportLine variant. This model has a Black pack as standard, with gloss black roof rails and window frames.

The boot capacity is the same as in the previous model — 521 litres with the seats in their default position and 1,630 litres when folded down. With VarioFlex seats, the boot can hold 588 litres, or 1,605 litres with the rear seats folded down, and 1,810 litres with the rear seats removed.

Oliver Stefani, head of Škoda design, said: “Thanks to the redesigned decorative trim and seat covers, the Karoq’s interior has a fresh, modern look and the car now also comes with additional comfort features.

“A special highlight is the new Eco pack, in which we focus on the use of vegan, recycled and reclaimed materials.”

With the Eco pack, Škoda is offering a particularly sustainable specification for the revised Karoq.

The seat covers include details that are made of vegan, leather-like materials, and the trim-specific armrests are made of Suedia (microsuede), exclusively in Mocha Brown. In the Karoq SportLine, the interior is characterised by door trims in a carbon look, sports seats with integrated headrests and a multifunction three-spoke sports steering wheel.

The Karoq offers increased passenger comfort. From the SE L specification upwards, electric adjustment including a memory function is available for the first time as an option for the front passenger seat.

Škoda’s VarioFlex system is also available on request. This allows the three rows of seats to be arranged in a ratio of 40/20/40.