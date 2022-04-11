Unbreakable pick-up with added comfort

NOT for nothing has the Toyota Hilux pick-up been called “unbreakable” having conquered the North Pole, Antarctica and Icelandic volcanoes and, in competition form, won the inimitably tough Dakar Rally in 2019.

Now, in 2022, the Hilux pick-up I have been driving this week comes to us with new and additional features, plus a choice of 2.4-and 2.8-litre engines.

Not only that but this new Hilux has “added comfort” which is immediately apparent when you get behind the wheel.

Toyota says that the new pick-up is for customers who need a vehicle that’s “right for both their business and leisure needs”.

Britain and the world is peppered with the presence of Hilux pick-ups: the vehicle has been an exemplary tool for everyone from farmers to builders — anywhere that heavy lifting is a daily requirement.

When I pulled into a car park in the shiny new press model I was driving — its red livery was startlingly handsome — a battered old Hilux pulled in nearby.

This was obviously a farmer’s workhorse complete with matted straw poking out from under the rear canopy.

That has been the Hilux’s modus operandi since it launch in 1968. Yet the one I have been driving had all the comfort of the largest SUV without compromising any of its renowned toughness.

The “added comfort” plays out at the top of the range, with the Hilux Invincible X being newly kitted out with a new body-styling package.

The new model retains the established grade line-up of Active, Icon, Invincible and the test car, the Invincible X.

In the cabin there is new ambient door panel lighting and a nine-speaker JBL premium audio system, in addition to dual-tone leather upholstery, heated front seats, and power driver’s seat adjustment.

Active grade models are designed with work duties in mind, with 17in steel wheels, rear diff lock and easy-care PVC upholstery — single and extra cab versions. The standard spec also provides air conditioning, automatic headlights, radio and CD player, bluetooth and USB port.

New equipment for Active grade includes Toyota Safety Sense as standard: pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and road sign assist. Single, extra and double cab versions are available.

Icon grade introduces new 17in alloys, LED front fog lights, side steps, privacy glass, fabric upholstery, a reversing camera and power folding door mirrors.

New features include the latest Toyota multimedia system and smartphone integration, DAB radio reception and an automatic limited-slip differential.

The new Hilux Invincible builds on its current specification with front and rear parking sensors, LED rear lights, new 18in alloy wheels, heated front seats and windscreen wiper de-icer. Other key items include LED headlights, smart entry and push-button start and automatic air conditioning.

All versions of new Hilux apart from the entry-level Active grade come with the latest Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system, with faster software and faster response to touchscreen commands. On the Invincible X, the functionality includes satellite navigation.

Smartphone integration is another new feature, via either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, provided as standard from Icon grade upwards.

Hilux Invincible X’s onboard infotainment extends to a powerful nine-speaker JBL Premium Sound audio system, with an eight-channel amp, 244mm subwoofer and Harman Clari-Fi technology that optimises the quality of compressed digital audio files.

On-road comfort and drivability have been improved (and this is immediately apparent) through changes to the suspension and power steering systems and retuning of the shock absorbers. The rear suspension system comprises durable leaf springs with twin shock absorbers, with performance revised to achieve “SUV-like comfort and stability in on-road driving and a high level of off-road articulation capability”.

The variable-flow control power steering gives good steering feel and helps fuel economy, with lighter steering for easier manoeuvrability at low speeds and more weight at higher speeds for better control and driver confidence.

The Hilux’s off-road credentials have been enhanced with the addition of a new automatic electronic control, which replicates the effect of a mechanical limited-slip differential to give better traction and acceleration on low-grip surfaces.

The driver can activate the system with a brief press of the VSC-off switch when the vehicle is being driven in H2 two/rear-wheel drive mode. When a loss of grip is detected, it will brake the slipping wheel and direct drive torque to the opposite wheel that has traction.