Lotus names speedy electric vehicle after own race legend

IT might surprise you to know that the world’s most powerful production car just happens to be an electric vehicle.

In the surreal world of supercars there is nothing more electrifying than the limited-edition Lotus Evija hypercar.

It takes just three seconds to go from 0 to 62mph and 0 to 186mph takes nine seconds from a standing start. The limited maximum speed is 217mph.

The reason an EV is so quick off the mark is because cars driven solely by a battery produce instant torque (pulling power) whereas a conventional engine has to build up revs before producing power and therefore acceleration.

The Evija is the world’s most powerful production car and as a tribute to race legend Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus has unveiled the Evija Fittipaldi.

The Evija Fittipaldi is a new version of the electric hypercar and commemorates five decades of the black and gold colour scheme of the Lotus Type 72 race car.

Behind the wheel of a Lotus Type 72, Brazilian Fittipaldi, aged 25, secured the Drivers’ Championship for himself and the Constructors’ Championship for Team Lotus winning five of the 1972 season’s 11 races.

Just eight examples of the two-seater Evija Fittipaldi are being hand-built at Lotus headquarters at Hethel, Norfolk.

The cars are already sold with customer deliveries beginning early next year.

Showcasing the famous black and gold colour scheme — also 50 years old in 2022 — the hand-painted exterior and numerous other unique design features include a hand-tinted plan view of the Type 72 etched into the exposed carbon fibre roof and Fittipaldi’s signature hand-stitched into the dashboard.

The rotary dial on the floating central instrument panel has been hand-crafted from recycled original Type 72 aluminium, ensuring a piece of the F1 racer is part of each Evija Fittipaldi. Emerson Fittipaldi was guest of honour at a special event organised at Hethel to launch the new car.

“It’s fantastic to be back at Hethel for such a special occasion,” Fittipaldi said. “Having the opportunity to drive both the Evija Fittipaldi and my championship-winning Type 72 Formula 1 car on the test track at Hethel has been an incredible experience.”

Other highlights of the day included the first time in history that all eight surviving examples of the Type 72 were brought together in one place and run on the Hethel test track.

Simon Lane, director, Lotus advanced performance, said: “The word ‘legend’ is often overused, but this project has brought together the Lotus Evija hypercar, Emerson Fittipaldi, the Type 72 race car and our brand’s celebrated Formula 1 heritage. No argument, that is four legitimate legends, all collaborating to deliver a truly unique hypercar and a world premiere that was a real ‘pinch yourself’ moment.”

He added: “Production of the Evija has commenced at Hethel, and these eight cars are a very special celebration of this important moment in our history.”

The bespoke specification of the Lotus Evija Fittipaldi starts with its unique paint finish, which includes its designation written on the bodywork in gold lettering to the side of the rear window.

Inside, the theme of luxury and bespoke design continues. Black leather interior with gold contrast stitching can be found throughout the cabin, along with exclusive roof liner stitching, plus gold finishes to the air vent surrounds, centre rotary dial, start/stop button and pedals.

Clive Chapman, managing director, commented: “Emerson Fittipaldi and my father enjoyed a very special relationship, and their spectacular success was a brilliant team effort by the dedicated designers and mechanics at Team Lotus.”

Retired FI driver Jenson Button visited Lotus to test drive the Evija. Jenson said: “It sounds like a jet engine. You think of an EV as quiet but it’s not. The torque is astronomical. It’s amazing, it puts a big smile on your face. It feels like a spaceship, the drivability and direction in the steering certainly lets you know you are driving a Lotus; I am amazed by the agility of it.”

Just as the Lotus Evija is defining a new era of pure electric performance, so the Lotus Type 72 remains the most successful racing car not just of its day, but in F1 history. In 2019 Autosport magazine named the Type 72 the greatest ever F1 car.

Lotus Cars is based in Hethel, Norfolk, UK, and is the global HQ for sports car and hypercar manufacturing operations, Lotus Advanced Performance and the iconic 2.2-mile test track.

In July 2021 Lotus unveiled the all-new Lotus Emira, its last petrol-powered sports car and best-of-breed, and in July 2019 it launched the Evija, the world’s first all-electric British hypercar.