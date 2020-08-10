Character cottage with views over open countryside

TWO extended three-bedroom houses have come on to the market with each being finished or refurbished to a high standard.

A Victorian cottage in Middle Assendon is on sale with Simmons & Sons for £699,000 and a terrace property in Greys Hill, Henley, is on the market with Davis Tate with a guide price of £750,000,

Virginia Cottage lies within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and was recently refurbished by the current owner.

The semi-detached property benefits from replacement cappuccino coloured windows, which are complemented by refurbished shutters.

The ground floor has a semi-open plan layout, giving a natural flow between rooms. The front door opens into the hall with a dark oak vintage laminate floor and underfloor electric heating.

Archways either side of the hall lead to the dining room and kitchen. The dining room overlooks the front garden and countryside beyond. An angled opening leads through to the sitting room with its high-pitched ceiling and a row of six bifold doors that lead out to the garden.

A Yeoman Elegance woodburning stove creates an attractive focal point in the centre of the room.

The contemporary fitted kitchen also has views over the countryside.

Stairs from the hallway lead up to a dual aspect master bedroom with a large, built-in storage cupboard.

The second bedroom has a feature pitched ceiling and overlooks the back garden while the third bedroom is situated at the front of the cottage. The partially-tiled family bathroom has a high-pitched ceiling with a Velux window.

A gravelled area at the front of the cottage provides parking for two vehicles.

The back of the cottage features a contemporary garden with silver/grey synthetic decking.

The remainder of the garden is made up of stone and feature patio slabs with ornamental flowering cherry trees, shrubs and grapevines.

The Henley home is fewer than 400m from the town centre and provides accommodation over three floors.

It features an open-plan kitchen, dining and family room, a separate living room and a low-maintenance garden that faces south-east with a lower patio section and raised level fitted with artificial grass.

The interior is uniform, light and bright with high ceilings in keeping with the period of the house, a feature fireplace and built-in storage.

The kitchen has been fitted with a range of built-in appliances and storage options, including a wine fridge and peninsula island with bar seating.

The ground floor also benefits from a utility room and a toilet with space for a washing machine and dryer as well as built-in storage.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is spacious. It has bay windows with white plantation shutters and a built-in wardrobe hides a television.

The second bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe while the family bathroom has underfloor heating, a walk-in digital shower and separate bath. The second floor bedroom is being used as a study.

• To request a viewing for the Greys Road property, call Davis Tate on (01491) 412345 and for Virginia Cottage, call Simmons & Sons, call (01491) 901029.