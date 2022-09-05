Ex-MoD properties renovated

EIGHT properties that once housed people serving in the military are now available for sale with Davis Tate.

More two- and three-bedroom terraced homes will be released on to the market gradually over the coming months, with prices starting at £280,000.

The houses are on a development called Lamborough Fields in Spey Road, Abingdon.

They have been refurbished by Annington, a developer specialising in properties bought from the Ministry of Defence.

All the homes have driveways or allocated parking spaces.

Buyers in the armed forces receive a discount of £500 for every £25,000 spent, up to a maximum of £5,000.

Andy Edwards, branch manager at Davis Tate, said: “It’s a lovely quiet

location on the edge of Abingdon, overlooking green fields, while the town centre is just a short drive away.

“The properties are a great find for first-time buyers and a great alternative to expensive new-builds.”