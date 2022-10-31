Mews home grounds of Wyfold Court

HAWTHORNE Drive in Kingwood is within the glorious 180 acres of the Wyfold Court Estate.

It is a perfect oasis for someone looking for the security of a lock-up-and-leave home which is easy to maintain and surrounded by peaceful parkland and woods yet close to Henley and Reading.

The impressive Wyfold Court mansion, around which 80 households are arranged, was built between 1872 and 1878 for Preston MP Edward Hermon, and was one of the grandest houses in the south of England.

Number 3 Hawthorne Drive was built in 2001 in the walled garden of the mansion as one of 12 exclusive mews houses.

The current owners are looking to move to be closer to their family but in the four years they have lived at the property, they have carefully improved and maintained it. They added features including wooden plantation shutters at all the windows which are practical in controlling the shade and light from the south-east facing rear garden, which captures sun throughout the day.

This very smart development attracts a professional demographic as well as retirees.

The very private layout and tight security, which includes electric gates and CCTV, is an important factor for working single people with little time to worry about the safety of their property as well as families with older children in the larger homes.

Number 3 has 1,600 sq ft of neatly laid out accommodation.

The sitting room has doors that open into the rear garden and a limestone fireplace with a gas fire.

Also on the ground floor are two reception rooms and a separate study, cloakroom and a well-fitted kitchen with a gas hob. Upstairs are three double bedrooms all facing the rear garden and parkland beyond, with two bathrooms (one en suite) and plenty of storage.

Two parking bays across from the front of the house are included in the price.

The rear garden is not overlooked and leads through a gate into an orchard which is accessible only to the mews houses.

There are tennis courts in the grounds for the exclusive use of the residents.

A management company, appointed by the residents who all have a share in the running of the estate, takes care of the maintenance of the grounds and common areas.

Number 3 Hawthorne Drive is on the market at a guide price of £830,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Ballards’ Henley office on (01491) 411055.