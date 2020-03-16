Come celebrate Easter with our friendly animals
Monday, 16 March 2020
COME and join us and our friendly animals at Summer Barn to celebrate your Easter with an hour long of family fun.
Enjoy taking your children on a 30-minute Easter egg hunt around our picturesque and enchanting eight-acre woodland.
Once your children have collected their Easter eggs, take delight in viewing Summer Barn’s friendly animals — donkeys, Shetland ponies, goats, peacocks, pigs, chickens, ducks — and take pleasure in seeing the newborn spring babies.
Finally, retreat to Summer Barn to warm up in front of the cosy fire under magical fairy lights and enjoy refreshments whilst your children count their eggs, do some Easter colouring in and enjoy their complimentary soft drink and biscuits. All of this for just £5 per child.
Tickets must be prepaid, so book online on Summer Barn’s Facebook Page. (Babies, non-walkers and parents go free). Refreshments, a raffle, parking, and toilets are all available.
Like and follow Summer Barn’s Facebook page to keep up to date with all our services, including children’s parties, mother and toddler playgroups and seasonal events.
Summer Barn’s staff and their lovable animals look forward to welcoming you and your little ones to Summer Barn for Easter funtime.
