Monday, 13 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Talk on why castles aren’t all they seem

Talk on why castles aren’t all they seem

“THE re-use of castles” is the subject of a talk being hosted by the Wallingford Historical and Archaeological Society on Wednesday (February 12).

Dr Elaine Jamieson of the University of Reading will give a presentation on her current research project funded by the Leverhulme Trust.

This aims to explore the date, form and palaeo-environmental context of large mounds in England in order to test the hypothesis that some medieval castle mottes are reused monuments from earlier periods.

Dr Jamieson previously worked as an archaeological investigator with English Heritage for 14 years, specialising in analytical earthwork surveys and landscape investigation.

During this time she was involved in several large landscape projects, including on the Quantock Hills, Dartmoor and Stonehenge.

Wednesday’s talk takes place at St Mary’s Church in Wallingford at 7.45pm for 8pm. Entry is £4 for visitors and all are welcome.

Parking is available in the nearby Waitrose car park and is free at that time of the evening.

For more information, visit www.twhas.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33