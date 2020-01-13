Talk on why castles aren’t all they seem

“THE re-use of castles” is the subject of a talk being hosted by the Wallingford Historical and Archaeological Society on Wednesday (February 12).

Dr Elaine Jamieson of the University of Reading will give a presentation on her current research project funded by the Leverhulme Trust.

This aims to explore the date, form and palaeo-environmental context of large mounds in England in order to test the hypothesis that some medieval castle mottes are reused monuments from earlier periods.

Dr Jamieson previously worked as an archaeological investigator with English Heritage for 14 years, specialising in analytical earthwork surveys and landscape investigation.

During this time she was involved in several large landscape projects, including on the Quantock Hills, Dartmoor and Stonehenge.

Wednesday’s talk takes place at St Mary’s Church in Wallingford at 7.45pm for 8pm. Entry is £4 for visitors and all are welcome.

Parking is available in the nearby Waitrose car park and is free at that time of the evening.

For more information, visit www.twhas.org.uk