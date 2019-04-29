Meet the Candidates: Andrea Powell

Andrea Powell (Grn)

I HAVE lived in Benson for more than 20 years with my husband, Mark, and for all that time have worked locally, so I have seen how the area has become increasingly congested with new houses and vehicles.

I have lobbied developers to include provision for safe cycle routes to the local shops and other facilities and can regularly be seen picking litter up from the local lanes and hedgerows.

I’m passionate about supporting local businesses and organisations and have served as a governor at Benson Primary School.

I work with my husband to ensure that local farm shops, village stores and cafes are well stocked with Red Dog Cider, which is made at our home using locally-sourced apples.

I believe that we need more affordable and social housing in Benson for local residents, rather than investment properties for outside investors and an unwanted expressway, and that developers should be obliged to provide more open spaces, nature zones and environmentally sensitive landscaping.

A candidate each from the LibDems and Greens will campaign jointly to become the next councillors in Benson and Crowmarsh and I am looking forward to working closely with Sue Cooper, our experienced and respected councillor, who is also a passionate defender of our environment.