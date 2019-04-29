Meet the Candidates: Natasha Harrington

Natasha Harrington (Con)

I AM 24 years old and was brought up on RAF Benson for 10 years when my father was a serving officer there. I joined the local air cadets at the age of 12, discovering my sense of adventure and early leadership skills.

I then moved to Benson village with my mother, who runs a business locally, and attended Cranford House School. Having lived in Benson for the past two decades, I have grown up within the community and feel I can provide a voice for residents — especially younger people.

I attended Reading Blue Coat School for my A-levels in maths and the sciences and developed my understanding of working as a team in the combined cadet forces.

I am passionate about the environment, sustainability and conservation and went on to study these topics in detail at Oxford Brookes University, obtaining an animal biology and conservation diploma.

I would like to carry this passion forward and, if elected, continue the success of our district as number one for recycling and waste management as well as protecting our AONB and green spaces.

I am excited at the opportunity to expand my knowledge and make a difference for our community by providing a youthful and level-headed approach.